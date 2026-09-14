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Hayden Panettiere death: Investigation stretches cross country, reports say

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere FILE PHOTO: Hayden Panettiere attends Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's New Film "Blonde" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) (Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The death of “Heroes” actress Hayden Panettiere is now the focus of a bi-coastal investigation.

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ABC News reported that the investigation is now happening in Los Angeles and South Carolina.

Panettiere died on Aug. 16 after being found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest in Greenville, South Carolina. First responders tried to resuscitate her, but to no avail. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Previous: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ star Hayden Panettiere dies at 36; no foul play police say

Her manner and cause of death have not been released. Toxicology results are pending, TMZ reported. USA Today said those, along with the autopsy results, could take up to three months.

Her preliminary autopsy results found no signs of trauma that contributed to her death, Fox News reported.

“At autopsy no signs of trauma were discovered that would have contributed to the death,” the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said last month. “The cause and manner of death remain pending further investigation and the completion of additional studies.”

However, the Drug Enforcement Administration is assisting with the investigation into her death. The DEA released a statement to ABC News on Aug. 20, saying, “There’s nothing to be shared at this time as the investigation is ongoing but we are hopeful that justice will be served.”

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But sources told ABC News that they may be looking at street-level dealers who may have provided drugs to Panettiere.

TMZ reported that sources told them that she had a “long time drug dealer” in Los Angeles.

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