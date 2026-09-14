Town-by-town reports: Here’s how much rain fell in New England during Sunday’s ‘extreme event’

DEDHAM, Mass. — More than eight inches of rain fell in parts of New England on Sunday during a drenching storm that caused serious flooding, turning roads in many areas into rushing rivers.

Reports of flooded streets and stuck cars came were frequent across southeast Massachusetts, as well as Connecticut and Rhode Island.

“It didn’t even fall over 24 hours. It fell in less than 12 hours, so we got some crazy rainfall totals,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said. “Rainfall totals of 7 to 8 inches in such a short period are the kind of amounts you would typically expect only once every 100 to 200 years. That was an extreme event.”

In Fall River, Massachusetts, video shared with Boston 25 News showed cars struggling to navigate roads that were turned into rivers of water.

Officials across the region warned drivers to “turn around, don’t drown.”

Westport, Connecticut, hit the rainfall jackpot with 8.27 inches of rain, according to Spear. New Haven, Connecticut, was soaked by 7.8 inches of rain, resulting in Amtrak cancellations.

In Rhode Island, Coventry saw 5.91 inches of rain. In Massachusetts, Rochester led the way with 4.74 inches.

Here’s a town-by-town look at the highest rainfall totals in the Bay State, according to National Weather Service reports.

Rochester – 4.74″

Somerset – 4.55″

West Wareham – 4.51″

Plymouth – 4.42″

Acushnet – 4.26″

Swansea – 4.24″

Barrington – 3.90″

Westport – 3.89″

Warren – 3.85″

Dighton – 3.67″

Westport – 3.64″

New Bedford – 3.56″

Lakeville – 3.45″

Marstons Mills – 3.40″

Sagamore – 3.38″

Mattapoisett – 3.39″

New Bedford – 3.36″

Freetown – 3.36″

Buzzards Bay – 3.36″

Dighton – 3.33″

Sagamore – 3.32″

East Lakeville – 3.30″

Forestdale – 3.27″

Horseneck Beach – 3.20″

Hyannis – 3.13″

East Dennis – 3.12″

Mashpee – 3.10″

Orleans – 3.08″

Dennis – 3.08″

New Bedford – 3.06″

Lakeville – 3.06″

Centerville – 3.05″

East Falmouth – 3.04″

Mattapoisett – 3.02″

Somerset – 3.01″

Mashpee – 2.98″

Marion – 2.99″

Mashpee – 2.96″

East Dennis – 2.94″

Forestdale – 2.94″

Wellfleet – 2.93″

Vineyard Haven – 2.90″

Acushnet – 2.90″

Truro – 2.89″

Brewster – 2.88″

Raynham – 2.87″

Wareham – 2.86″

Cotuit – 2.85″

Martha’s Vineyard Airport – 2.84″

East Falmouth – 2.84″

Truro – 2.83″

Vineyard Haven – 2.82″

Falmouth – 2.82″

Provincetown – 2.80″

West Tisbury – 2.74″

West Dennis – 2.75″

Hyannis – 2.73″

Wellfleet – 2.67″

Pocasset – 2.67″

Gosnold – 2.67″

Brewster – 2.64″

Dennis – 2.63″

East Falmouth – 2.63″

Hyannis – 2.63″

West Dennis – 2.62″

Taunton – 2.62″

Cotuit – 2.61″

Winchendon – 2.56″

Pocasset – 2.52″

Bridgewater – 2.51″

Hyannis – 2.49″

Ashburnham – 2.48″

Orleans – 2.41″

Hyannis – 2.41″

Mashpee – 2.38″

Leverett – 2.36″

Chatham – 2.31″

Nantucket – 2.26″

Winchendon – 2.23″

Eastham – 2.22″

Pelham – 2.19″

Gardner – 2.19″

Harwich – 2.17″

Chatham – 2.13″

Attleboro – 2.13″

Bridgewater – 2.13″

Nantucket Airport – 2.12″

Pembroke – 2.02″

Eastham – 2.01″

For the latest forecast updates, visit the Boston 25 Weather page.

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