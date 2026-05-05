FAA employee from New Hampshire accused of threatening to kill President Trump

NASHUA, NH — An FAA employee from New Hampshire is facing charges after allegedly threatening to kill President Trump.

According to the DOJ, Dean DelleChiaie, 35, an employee of the Federal Aviation Administration, conducted various internet searches on his government work computer, such as how to get a gun into a federal facility, and previous assassination attempts against the President.

DelleChiaie also searched the percentage of the population that wants the President dead, and the phrase “I am going to kill Donald John Trump.”

According to the complaint, DelleChiaie was interviewed by the Secret Service in early February, where he admitted to conducting those searches on his work computer.

He also admitted to owning three firearms, including a handgun he kept inside a safe at his home.

On April 21, DelleChiaie also used his personal email to transmit a threat across state lines to the White House’s public-facing email address.

The subject of the email was “Contact the President,”. In the copy of the email DelleChiaie wrote, “I, Dean DelleChiaie, am going neutralize/kill you - Donald John Trump - because you decided to kill kids - and say that it was War - when in reality - it is terrorism. God knows your actions and where you belong.”

DelleChiaie is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

If convicted, DelleChiaie faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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