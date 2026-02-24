Boston to lift snow emergency and parking ban

BOSTON — The City of Boston’s snow emergency and parking ban will be lifted at 6 p.m. today, city officials said Tuesday.

“Residents parked in participating discounted lots or garages have until 8 p.m. to move their cars before regular rates resume,” city officials said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Residents also have 48 hours to use a space saver after the end of a declared snow emergency.

Space savers are not allowed in Bay Village or the South End.

The City of Boston’s snow emergency and parking ban will be lifted at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, February 24. Residents parked in participating discounted lots or garages have until 8 p.m. to move their cars before regular rates resume.https://t.co/IH2e31gWTV pic.twitter.com/28aG0fHMOf — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) February 24, 2026

Boston Public Schools were closed on Tuesday as a historic storm dumped more than 15 inches of snow in the city.

Southern New England, including Massachusetts, got hit by a powerful nor’easter that brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions, leaving many communities in the dark.

More than three feet of snow buried some local communities.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group