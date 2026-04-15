Suspended MSP trooper pleads not guilty to fatal crash, released on personal recognizance

WOBURN, Mass. — A suspended MSP trooper pleaded not guilty in connection to a motor vehicle accident that killed a 37-year-old man.

41-year-old Scott Quigley of Woburn is facing charges of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and operating under in the influence.

Prosecutors say his unmarked State Police vehicle crossed the centerline on Lexington Street at about 5 p.m. and crashed into Angel Schettino’s wheelchair van.

Boston 25 Investigates uncovered that that Quigley’s MSP colleagues may have known he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. However, his charges and arraignment come more than two years after the accident.

Good afternoon from Middlesex Court in Woburn.



I'm here for the arraignment of suspended MSP Sgt. Scott Quigley who is charged with felony motor vehicle for the 2023 crash that killed Angelo Schettino of Saugus.



The Schettino family is here with their attorney Michael Mahoney.… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 15, 2026

He was released on personal recognizance and ordered to have no contact with certain witnesses in the case. Quigley is being represented by high powered attorney David Yannetti’s law firm.

Yannetti represented Karen Read, and also now representing Officer Nicholas O’Malley as he faces murder charges.

A scheduling conference will happen in May, and a pretrial hearing is scheduled for June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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