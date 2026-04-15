Son of Bruins legend Gerry Cheevers arrested, accused of fraudulent ticket scam

The son of a Boston hockey legend has been arrested, accused of scamming people out of their money by promising discounted Bruins tickets.

Robert Cheevers, 57, the son of Boston Bruins Hall of Fame goalie Gerry Cheevers, was arrested by Leicester police on Saturday, April 4, on a theft charge in connection with an alleged fraud scheme.

Robert’s father, Goaltender Gerry Cheevers, won two Stanley Cups with the Bruins in the 1970s and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1985.

According to court documents obtained by Boston 25 News, Leicester police first began investigating Cheevers after a woman contacted them on Wednesday, October 16.

The woman told officers that she met Cheevers on the dating app “Bumble”. At some point in their relationship, Cheevers told her he could obtain Bruins tickets for $75 dollars, which they could then sell for a hefty profit. The woman says she gave Cheevers $840, but he never provided the tickets.

The alleged victim told police that her ex-boyfriend’s father is co-owns a Boston restaurant with Bruins Hall of Famer Raymond Bourque. She stated that after the debacle with the tickets, she learned that Cheevers had a gambling problem and has been arrested.

The investigating Leicester detective determined that Cheevers has been charged with larceny over $1,2000 recently by the Lawrence Police Department. Leicester police found that Cheevers was charged with a clerk magistrate hearing in September 2023 after an ex-girlfriend of his reported that she sent more than $2,000 for Patriots tickets to Cheevers, which he never paid back or provided the tickets.

The Boston Bruins were also contacted during the course of the investigation. Organization representatives allegedly told police that Cheever’s description of how team alumni would receive tickets is inaccurate.

Police were eventually put into contact with another alleged victim of Cheever’s. was reported to have been another victim of Mr. Cheevers’ fraud. She told the Leicester investigator that she had lost approximately $48,000 to Mr. Cheevers, who borrowed money from her and never paid it back. She also claimed a similar incident with promised tickets.

She stated that she reported the incident to the Newburyport Police Department, but after discussion with the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, which told her that the matter was civil, not criminal, in nature. This latest victim also divulged that her brother and best friend were also allegedly scammed by Cheevers but had not reported their incidents to the police.

After obtaining records from Venmo, police were also put in touch with one other alleged victim of Cheever’s, who said he had been promised Bruins tickets at a reduced price but had never been given them.

Police also allegedly found several Venmo transactions on Cheevers’ account that were associated with gambling venues, such as DraftKings Sportsbook, Fanatics Sportsbook, Gate City Casino, DK Horse Racing, and Mohegan Sun Casino. According to the court documents, the money sent to these various gambling venues from Cheevers totaled $20,541.51.

The detective also determined that Cheevers had an outstanding non-extraditable felony warrant out of Nevada for burglary. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office allegedly said that Cheevers had been charged for having insufficient funds during a transaction at a Monte Carlo Casino in 2003. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office allegedly informed Leicester police that they would authorize nationwide extradition on their case.

Cheevers was arrested at an East Boston Apartment after pinging his cell phone on the outstanding warrants out of Leicester, Newburyport District Court and Clark County, Nevada.

Cheevers has pleaded not guilty to all charges in East Brookfield District Court.

Robert Cheevers played three seasons at Boston College and was drafted by the Bruins but never played for them.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group