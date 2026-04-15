Boston man accused of attempting to gouge out eyes of MBTA police officer in violent attack

A Boston man has been charged with attacking an MBTA police officer and attempting to gouge his eyes out.

During his booking process at Transit police headquarters around 8:20 a.m. on Friday, April 10, Fritznel Jean allegedly jumped on the back of an officer and bit him on the back of the head.

A violent struggle began as officers attempted to handcuff Jean.

During the struggle, Jean allegedly tried gouging out the first officer’s eyes and left him with significant facial injuries.

Another officer described how Jean forcefully drove his thumbs into the officer’s eye sockets.

Jean was arrested the night before on an outstanding warrant out of Quincy District Court, where he is facing charges for resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, and shoplifting.

“This was an extraordinary burst of violence that hurt one officer and endangered all the others involved. I thank the officers for restraining this defendant before he could inflict more injuries and I wish the wounded officer a full and fast recover,” Suffolk County DA Kevin Hayden said.

Jean was charged with mayhem, assault and battery on a police officer, causing serious bodily injury and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer.

Jean was ordered held on $100 bail and had his bail revoked for 60 days on a pending Quincy District Court case. He is due back in court on May 12 for a probable cause hearing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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