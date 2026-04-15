Melting snow pile in Somerville reveals cluster of buried cars

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — As spring temperatures rise and jackets become optional, there is still a reminder of the rough winter the state had.

In Somerville, a massive snow pile slowly melting along Washington Street is prompting double takes from passersby—not just because it’s still there, but because of what’s emerging from beneath it.

A cluster of vehicles has been completely buried for weeks.

City officials confirm that a total of six vehicles, including a Somerville Public Works car, are stuck within the pile.

According to the city, all of the vehicles are junk cars that were already slated for disposal before the snowstorms hit.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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