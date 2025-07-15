Boston Legacy FC reveals plan to build $27M training facility in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — Boston Legacy FC, the Bay State’s National Women’s Soccer League expansion team, is planning to build a $27 million training ground in Brockton, the club announced Monday.

Team controlling owner Jennifer Epstein revealed in a news release that the 24-acre complex is scheduled to be ready for players by the start of the 2026 NWSL preseason.

“NWSL is the most competitive league in the world, and our players need and deserve a training facility that enables them to be at their best,” Epstein said.

Able Company, architectural firm Studio Troika, and contractor Callahan will work together to bring the project to fruition.

Planned facilities include:

30,000-square-foot main building to house workout spaces, sports medicine, a film room, a kitchen, hydrotherapy, and staff offices

Six total fields, including two grass fields, with at least one heated field

Bubble dome for inclement weather

Three turf fields with lighting

Several of the fields will also be available for community youth soccer use, according to the club.

“We are proud to continue investing in not just our club, but in the overall growth of women’s sports, while also bringing further development to our community,” Epstein said.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan believes the complex is a “true win-win” for the city.

“I have supported this complex from day one because it’s a true win-win for Brockton,” Sullivan said. “It honors our rich sports legacy as the City of Champions while creating new opportunities for our young soccer players with high-quality playing fields and inspiration for the future.”

In late June, Boston Legacy FC named Filipa Patão as the club’s first-ever head coach. The team also revealed the design of its crest.

