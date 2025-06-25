Boston Legacy FC announces club’s first-ever head coach

BOSTON — Boston Legacy FC on Wednesday announced the hiring of the women’s soccer club’s first-ever head coach.

Filipa Patão will begin her duties with the club in July, pending approval of her visa, according to Legacy FC controlling owner Jennifer Epstein.

“Filipa demonstrates all of the qualities that personify this club and the way we want to play: with passion, grit, and style,” Epstein said in a statement. “She is a coach who loves to develop players and loves to win, and that attitude is very evident in the way she is approaching our inaugural 2026 season head-on. We can’t wait to watch her build Boston’s next championship team.”

Patão comes to the Boston Legacy from Portuguese club Benfica, where she has been head coach of the women’s senior team since 2020 and amassed a record of 156-28-15 over all competitions.

Filipa Patão (Filipa Patão -- Boston Legacy FC)

“I’m very excited about going to Boston. I can’t wait to get to the city, meet all the people, and start working,” Patão said in a statement. “The American league is extremely competitive, and that’s one of the reasons I accepted this project: I like competition, difficulty, and getting the players to strive for more and better. To transform themselves and always demand more of themselves. I know that Boston fans are passionate about the city and their teams, and I’m looking forward to building a new history with them.”

Boston Legacy FC is the 15th team in the National Women’s Soccer League. They are slated to start play in 2026.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group