Boston Legacy FC unveils team crest

Boston Legacy FC unveiled the design of its crest on Saturday as the National Women’s Soccer league expands.

This crest is the culmination of a five-month design process led by renowned graphic designer Matthew Wolff.

“This crest is another step in building a new sporting legacy in Boston,” said Boston Legacy FC controlling manager Jennifer Epstein. “Swans encompass our core club values of integrity, grit, and style. They are famously loyal, relentless in defending their territory, and iconic residents of our waterways and green spaces. We are excited to see our fans and players wearing this incredible crest when we kick off in 2026 at Gillette Stadium, and continue to build towards the future with our home field of White Stadium in partnership with the City of Boston.”

The Legacy begins with the crest.



The crest combines classic elements with sleek lines and a minimalist strength, honoring the past while looking forward to the future.

The Swan

The central symbol of the crest, the swan, is a relentless protector, renowned for being loyal to the end and aggressively territorial.

The eight feathers represent the eight original NWSL teams, including the Boston Breakers, and are angled to reflect the lines of the iconic Zakim Bridge.

Swans have long been a cultural fixture in Boston and the Emerald Necklace, which features Boston Public Garden, the first public botanical garden in the United States.

The Shield

The crest is bounded by a traditional soccer shield drawn with modern lines and stylized angles as the club moves forward into the future. It signals that Boston is both a foundational city in sports and one that continues to lead the next era.

The Colors

Green grounds the club in Boston; a city rich in pride, history, and green spaces. Green for our parks, including Franklin Park, the home of White Stadium, but in a bold and bright shade to ensure we always stand out and look forward.

Black and White provide timeless structure and a high contrast base that allows bold color and story to shine.

It is in motion and always ready: wings raised, strength in fluidity, equally prepared to attack and defend.

The home to Boston Legacy FC will be White Stadium but they will now play their 2025-2026 season at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.

The club’s owners say work to White Stadium won’t be complete in time for opening day.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

