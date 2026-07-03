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Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year, $56 million extension

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News
By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are keeping one of their emerging frontcourt pieces in place for the future.

Seven-foot center Neemias Queta has agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension with the Celtics, according to ESPN, which cited Queta’s agent, Bill Duffy of WME Basketball.

Queta has steadily worked his way up within the organization after beginning his Celtics tenure on a two-way contract.

The 25-year-old has developed into a key contributor, earning increased minutes and a larger role in Boston’s rotation.

Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game as a starting center, establishing himself as an important part of the Celtics’ frontcourt.

Queta’s extension comes after superstar Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for veteran Paul George and several draft picks, as well as Boston’s free-agent signings of Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley Jr.

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