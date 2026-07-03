Boston Celtics sign Neemias Queta to 4-year, $56 million extension

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics are keeping one of their emerging frontcourt pieces in place for the future.

Seven-foot center Neemias Queta has agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract extension with the Celtics, according to ESPN, which cited Queta’s agent, Bill Duffy of WME Basketball.

Queta has steadily worked his way up within the organization after beginning his Celtics tenure on a two-way contract.

The Celtics picked up Queta's team option for next season -- and the sides add four full guaranteed years through 2030-31. After going in the second round to the Kings in 2021, the big man went onto sign three two-ways and three prove-it multiyear deals. Now locked into $56M. https://t.co/5RMydwyNdO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2026

The 25-year-old has developed into a key contributor, earning increased minutes and a larger role in Boston’s rotation.

Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game as a starting center, establishing himself as an important part of the Celtics’ frontcourt.

Queta’s extension comes after superstar Jaylen Brown was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers for veteran Paul George and several draft picks, as well as Boston’s free-agent signings of Mitchell Robinson and Mike Conley Jr.

0 of 13 Boston Celtics v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics reacts after Sam Hauser #30 scored a three point basket during the second quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on April 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images) (Pamela Smith/Getty Images) 76ers Celtics Basketball Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) takes a shot over Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) during the second half of Game 5 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Celtics 76ers Basketball Philadelphia 76ers' Andre Drummond, right, reacts past Boston Celtics' Neemias Queta after an injury during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) Celtics 76ers Basketball Boston Celtics' Neemias Queta, left, cannot get a shot past Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid during the first half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA basketball playoffs series Sunday, April 26, 2026, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) (Matt Slocum/AP) Boston Celtics v New York Knicks NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 09: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden on April 09, 2026 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Pamela Smith/Getty Images) (Pamela Smith/Getty Images) Thunder Celtics Basketball Oklahoma City Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) takes a shot over Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP) Celtics Spurs Basketball San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots over Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Tuesday, March 10, 2026. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) (Eric Gay/AP) Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs SAN ANTONIO, TX -MARCH 10: Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics battles Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs for a loose ball in the first half at Frost Bank Center on March 10, 2026 in San Antonio, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) (Ronald Cortes/Getty Images) James Harden, Neemias Queta Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) dribbles beside Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, March 8, 2026. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP) Boston Celtics v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 28: Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics guards Toumani Camara #33 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first quarter at Moda Center on December 28, 2025 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images) (Tom Hauck/Getty Images) 2024 NBA Finals - Game Five BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - JUNE 17: Neemias Queta #88 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after Boston's 106-88 win against the Dallas Mavericks in Game Five of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) (Elsa/Getty Images)

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