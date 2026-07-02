Extreme heat prompts change of plans ahead of Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular on Esplanade

BOSTON — Organizers of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular are adjusting entry plans for this year’s Fourth of July celebration as dangerous heat and stifling humidity grip Massachusetts.

Officials announced Thursday that public access to the Esplanade will now begin at 4 p.m. on July 4, instead of the previously scheduled noon opening. The change is being made in response to the extreme heat warning that remains in effect through Saturday at 8 p.m.

The rest of the event schedule remains unchanged.

The Boston Pops concert, conducted by Keith Lockhart, will begin at 7 p.m. and conclude at 9:30 p.m. It will feature special guests Lainey Wilson, Chance the Rapper, Trombone Shorty, Megan Hilty, and Jane Lynch, among others. The annual fireworks display over the Charles River will follow.

Some 500,000 people are expected to attend the event as the United States celebrates its 250th birthday.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to stay in air-conditioned locations, remain hydrated, and avoid arriving before the gates open.

“Protecting the health and safety of attendees, event staff, volunteers, and first responders and providing an enjoyable event experience are our highest priorities,” event organizers said in a statement.

The National Weather Service has issued warnings about potentially dangerous heat and humidity across the region, with conditions expected to be especially challenging for heat-sensitive individuals.

What you can bring

All bags and items brought into the event will be inspected at security checkpoints.

Allowed items include:

Pop-up tents or canopies without sides (maximum size 10 feet by 10 feet)

Blankets or tarps no larger than 10 feet by 10 feet

Folding or beach chairs

Coolers carried by a shoulder strap or a single handle

Sealed clear plastic beverage containers holding no more than 2 liters

Note: Tents must be taken down by 6 p.m. to improve visibility for attendees.

Prohibited items

The following items will not be allowed inside event areas:

Wheeled coolers

Backpacks

Firearms, weapons, sharp objects, and fireworks

Glass containers

Cans

Pre-mixed beverages

Alcoholic beverages

Grills, propane tanks, and other open-flame devices

Bicycles will not be allowed through checkpoints into the Oval or Island/Lagoon areas, though they may be used elsewhere on the Esplanade. Unattended bicycles or those attached to fences, poles, or other structures may be removed.

Additional information on road closures, parking restrictions, and event logistics is available through the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s July 4 event webpage.

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