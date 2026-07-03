Massachusetts man facing charges in death of Pennsylvania State Police trooper

CASS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Massachusetts man is facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with the line-of-duty death of a Pennsylvania State Police trooper earlier this week, authorities said.

Michael Bon, a 33-year-old truck driver from Brockton, was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, careless driving, homicide by vehicle, and aggravated assault, among other offenses, after he allegedly struck 44-year-old trooper Michael E. Pahira Jr. on Interstate 81 on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by Boston 25 News.

According to state police, Pahira was conducting a truck inspection on the southbound shoulder of the highway near mile marker 119.3 in Cass Township in Schuylkill County around 7 a.m. when the deadly crash occurred.

Michael E. Pahira (Michael E. Pahira -- Courtesy Pennsylvania State Police)

Investigators say a second truck approached from behind, veered off the highway, and struck Pahira and the vehicle he was inspecting, causing both to catch fire.

Pahira, who enlisted with the state police in January 2007 and was assigned to Troop L in Frackville, suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Bon was injured in the crash and underwent medical treatment. The other truck driver involved in the incident was not injured.

Michael Bon (Michael Bon, 33, of Brockton)

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and Acting Pennsylvania State Police Commissioner Lt. Col. George Bivens offered condolences as the state mourns Pahira’s death.

“These women and men put on a uniform every day and go out and do this work to keep us safe, and sometimes they don’t come home,” Shapiro said. “Today is a horrible reminder of the service and sacrifice they devote to this Commonwealth every single day.”

Pahira is the 106th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to die in the line of duty, according to state officials.

The crash remains under investigation.

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