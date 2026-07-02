‘So shocked’: Neighbors, friends of alleged fleeing Bourne Bridge driver outlines his arrest

Neighbors and friends of the driver who allegedly struck a state trooper with his car on the Bourne Bridge Thursday morning recalled a chaotic scene that led to his arrest in a quiet neighborhood.

State police said around 9:30 Thursday morning, they tried to stop a driver on Route 25 before the Bourne Bridge.

Once in traffic on the bridge, troopers were able to get his driver side door open. Moments later, they say, the car began moving and dragged a trooper “several feet.”

Authorities said the vehicle continued onto MacArthur Boulevard and into Falmouth.

State police were led to an East Falmouth home where they claimed to have located the suspect’s vehicle.

Neighbors on Sidewinder Road like Katie Mousette were drawn to the windows after spotting multiple cruisers and a state police helicopter surrounding a home nearby.

She told Boston 25 police were yelling commands to the occupants of the home, explaining, “It was very intense, very loud.”

She captured multiple crews outside the home on her phone.

Rachel Owen told Boston 25 she was staying over the driver’s home Wednesday night, and woke up in his house Thursday morning to police outside.

“I was like so shocked,” she said. “All of a sudden, I heard cops around.”

Owne claimed she and her fiancé Duane Gomez were staying at the suspected driver’s home temporarily. She claimed the two were friends of his.

Owen remembered seeing her friend and the alleged driver in the home while police were yelling for him to come out.

“He was just singing and smoking a cigarette,” she remembered. “I was like, ‘We have police surrounding the house.’”

Owen claimed she and Gomez surrendered themselves to police. Gomez was arrested, wanted for outstanding warrants, according to state police. He appeared in Falmouth District Court Thursday afternoon and was set to be released on $500 bail.

Police claim the alleged driver was eventually taken into custody after initially being “non-compliant.”

He is likely to face a judge Friday on numerous charges, police say.

The condition of the state trooper hit remains unclear.

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