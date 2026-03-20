Body cam review leads to manslaughter charge against Boston police officer

BOSTON — Dozens of Boston police officers filled the courtroom in Roxbury Thursday to show support for their fellow officer who’s now on the other side of the law.

“I’ve been involved in probably 100 or more police shootings; this is the first one anyone’s ever been arrested,” said Ken Anderson, the defense attorney representing the officer.

Officer Nicholas O’Malley was charged with manslaughter for shooting and killing Stephenson King last week.

“His life matters, and my office is firmly committed to seeking justice in this case,” said Kevin Hayden, the Suffolk County District Attorney.

Hayden says Officer O’Malley was one of two officers responding to an unarmed carjacking on March 11 in Roxbury.

A woman told police she was assaulted and forced out of her car.

Police then located that stolen car with King reclined in the driver’s seat.

“While evidence demonstrated that Mr. King was not complying with the commands of the officers, at no time in his attempt to flee did Mr. King drive at the officers, nor were either officer in the path of Mr. King’s vehicle when Officer O’Malley opened fire,” said Hayden.

Hayden says O’Malley fired three shots into the driver’s side window, killing King as he tried to drive away from police.

Now, after reviewing the body cam footage, Hayden believes the use of deadly force was not justified.

“When an officer in uniform is asking you to see your hands, to shut the car off, to put it in park, please help them, no officer ever wants to take a life, ever wants to discharge their firearm,” said Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s union. “But we carry that piece of equipment to keep you and your family safe and we do a very good damn job at it.”

The defense argued O’Malley feared his fellow officer would get run over by the suspect that night, so he used his weapon to stop the threat.

“It’s very easy on a Monday morning to take a look at a body camera and try to determine what an officer felt from your point of view,” said Calderone. “No one here knows how it is to be a man or woman in uniform.”

As for that body camera video, Hayden says it will not be released while this is still under investigation.

O’Malley was released on personal recognizance Thursday and ordered to surrender his firearms. His case will head to a grand jury, and he’s due back in court in May.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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