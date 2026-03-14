Man shot and killed by police during alleged carjacking in Roxbury identified

BOSTON — A carjacking suspect shot and killed by police in Boston late Wednesday night has been identified.

The incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. on Linwood Street in the city’s Roxbury neighborhood.

According to Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, officers first responded to a report of a carjacking on Tremont Street. They later located the stolen vehicle on Linwood Street.

As officers approached the car on foot and gave multiple verbal commands, police say the suspect accelerated, striking a Boston police cruiser.

Officers then opened fire.

The suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Boston police officers were also transported to the hospital, but they are expected to be okay.

The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office identified the man as Stephenson King, 39, of Dorchester.

The Suffolk County DA says the carjacking victim was not in the area at the time of the shooting and is unharmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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