Boston police officer facing manslaughter charge in connection with deadly shooting

BOSTON — A Boston police officer has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in the city last week, authorities announced Thursday.

Officer Nicholas O’Malley, 33, is slated to be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court on a charge of manslaughter stemming from an officer-involved shooting on March 11, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Police say Stephenson King, 39, of Dorchester, was shot and killed by police following an alleged carjacking in the area of Linwood Street in Roxbury.

King allegedly struck a Boston police cruiser during an encounter with officers, prompting O’Malley to open fire on him, investigators said.

At the time of the shooting, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said, “After giving many, many commands, where the person didn’t comply, they accelarated the vehicle, backed up, hit a cruiser, and one of the officers discharged a weapon.”

The carjacking victim was not in the area at the time of the shooting and was not harmed, the DA’s office noted.

Additional details are expected to be revealed during O’Malley‘s arraignment.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the offices of Cox and Mayor Michelle Wu for comment on the officer’s arrest.

An investigaiton is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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