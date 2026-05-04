‘He began to choke me’: Accuser testifies in trial of former Patriots star Stefon Diggs

DEDHAM, Mass. — Former New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs said nothing to the media as he arrived at Dedham District Court for the first day of his assault trial.

Diggs is accused of assaulting and attempting to strangle his personal chef Jamila Adams in his Dedham home back on December 2, days before the New England Patriots bye week.

On the stand, under direct questioning from the prosecution, an emotional Adams described the assault.

She said Diggs slapped her and then tried to strangle her.

“When I went up to push him, block him, like he took his arm and he came around my neck, put his elbow around my neck and he began to choke me, pressure on my neck,” Adams told the jury.

Adams testified that she and Diggs had a longstanding relationship that grew intimate.

She said the assault took place after the two traded heated text messages earlier in the day as she had complained about being owed back wages.

But Diggs attorney told the jury in opening statement that the assault never happened, claiming instead that the chef was angry that she was excluded from a trip to Miami, and jealous over Digg’s relationship with another woman in Miami.

“There was no strangulation, no assault, there was no incident on December 2, or any other day. There were six people in Mr. Diggs’ home and not one heard or saw anything out of the ordinary,” attorney Andrew Kettlewell said.

Testimony resumes Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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