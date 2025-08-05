Another strike? Disgruntled concession workers at Fenway Park issue new warning

BSOSTON — Hundreds of food and beverage workers at Boston’s Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall have warned of a second strike amid their ongoing push for a pay raise and protection from automation.

The Aramark employees, who are members of Boston’s hospitality union, UNITE HERE Local 26, recently went on a three-day strike during the Red Sox vs. Dodgers homestand.

During the strike, the Union urged Fenway customers to enjoy the games, but to support strikers by not purchasing concessions or souvenirs inside the ballpark.

Fans, local politicians, and Red Sox players have expressed support for the workers.

“That staff is extremely important. They’re the lifeblood of the ballpark,” starting pitcher Lucas Giolito said. “I’ve always been a believer that no matter what your job is, you should be compensated fairly for that work.”

In a letter sent to Red Sox owner John Henry two days before the strike, workers questioned, “If Aramark can pay higher wages elsewhere, why are the workers who keep Fenway running treated as second-class?”

Workers are now planning to gather at the big concourse inside Fenway Park on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m., just hours before the first pitch of the Red Sox game against the Kansas City Royals.

UNITE HERE Local 26 President Carlos Aramayo said the workers plan to send a message to the Fenway Sports Group and Aramark Management: “The time has come for Fairness at Fenway.”

“Fenway workers love working at America’s favorite ballpark and providing great service to their customers,” Aramayo said in a statement. “But they are united in their fight against low wages and increased automation. They are prepared to do what is necessary for themselves, for their co-workers, and for the soul of Fenway Park.”

The continued unrest among the park’s workforce comes amid the ballclub’s six-game winning streak.

