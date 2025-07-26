Aramark brings in other workers to staff Fenway Park during strike

FENWAY PARK — The Aramark workers inside Fenway Park officially went on strike Friday afternoon. They were picketing around the ballpark throughout the day. They want a pay raise and protection from automation, like self-checkouts.

“Hey, guys, if you can support our cause, please buy everything outside, okay?” one of the protesting workers said directly to fans.

News of the strike had reached most fans coming to a big Friday night matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Even the fans who flew in from L.A. changed their plans when they heard about the strike. They weren’t sure if they’d be able to get anything inside.

“We’re going to get drinks, food and take care of ourselves before we get into the park,” one Dodgers fan said.

Sox fans also arrived hours before first pitch to make sure they got everything they wanted before passing through the gates.

“That’s why we came early, you know, we’re going to load up on what we need to and want to honor the strike, and we will make it work,” Geoff Klapsich said.

Video from inside Fenway Friday night shows food and beverage stands staffed and open to fans. People were waiting in line, and things looked normal. It appears Aramark brought in other workers to cook and serve. Some fans say they noticed the workers were likely new to this role.

“They were ringing up items with the wrong prices. They had a list of instructions right next to them for what buttons to press,” one Sox fan said.

Sox fans hope the two sides strike a deal soon so the focus can get back to baseball.

“I hope they resolve it quickly. I can see both sides, and you know what you want to keep the fans happy,” Klapsich said. “At this point, I’m aligned with the union for sure.”

A few vendors by ‘Gate D’ said they saw an uptick in business Friday night and credited the strike and people buying outside of the park.

The strike is expected to last at least through the weekend. We will let you know if that changes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

