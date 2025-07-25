Strike! Fenway Park concession workers walk off job hours before start of Red Sox-Dodgers series

BOSTON — Food and drink workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall walked off the job at noon on Friday, just hours before the first pitch was scheduled to be thrown in a big weekend series between the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Aramark workers here at Fenway Park say time is up. Nearly a thousand workers set to walk off the job ahead of the Dodgers series. What they are asking for? Better wages and automation protection. Stay with @boston25 pic.twitter.com/7A1tBSFEPz — Elly Morillo (@ellymorillotv) July 25, 2025

About 1,000 Aramark service workers represented by Unite Local 26 are demanding better wages and protection against automation.

The union gave Aramark a 48-hour deadline on Wednesday to meet their demands, which include concerns that self-checkout options could impact the traditional Fenway experience.

“They need to be respected,” UNITE HERE Local 26 president Carlos Aramayo warned.

Union representatives argue that self-checkout options could lead to safety issues, such as the potential for alcohol to be sold to minors or for patrons to be overserved.

BREAKING NEWS at America’s Most Beloved Ballpark: As of 12 noon today, @Aramark workers @fenwaypark and @MGMMusicHallworkers are ON STRIKE for the entire @RedSox vs @Dodgers homestand! #OnStrike pic.twitter.com/0WGkwbqMDf — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) July 25, 2025

“Aramark and Fenway have put in place automated technology that is taking away our jobs and, frankly, making the park less safe. Making alcohol potentially available to minors, making alcohol potentially available to folks who are going to be overserved,” Aramayo said.

Red Sox fans attending this weekend’s homestand against the defending World Series champions are being asked by the union not to purchase food or drinks inside the park until a deal is reached.

Aramark has stated that they have contingency plans in place to ensure that fans will not encounter service interruptions.

The Red Sox organization is monitoring the situation, although they are not directly involved in the negotiations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

