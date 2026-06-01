Funeral services held for Boston firefighter Robert ‘BK’ Kilduff Jr.

Thousands are expected to gather to say goodbye to fallen Boston firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr.

Kilduff died while battling a fire in Dorchester about a week ago after falling from the third floor of a building.

Kilduff died while battling a fire in Dorchester on Memorial Day weekend.

A procession from West Roxbury will make its way to the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in the South End ahead of the funeral service, which is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Firefighters from across the region and around the country have gathered to honor Kilduff, including Greg Brandt, a firefighter from Somerset County, New Jersey.

Although Brandt never met Kilduff, he tells Boston 25 that he felt the need to travel to Boston to pay his respects and support the firefighter’s family and colleagues.

“The fire department is a brotherhood. We all bond together. We all stick together. Just in my heart, I felt like I needed to come pay my respects to a fallen firefighter,” said Brandt.

Kilduff’s wake was held Sunday afternoon at Saint Theresa’s Church in West Roxbury, where first responders from across the country lined the streets to honor Kilduff.

Brianna Thebado, whose husband is a Boston firefighter and was on duty the night Kilduff died attended the wake.

“It’s great to see how many people are willing to come out in the pouring rain and just show their respect for someone they probably never knew,” Thebado said.

Boston Archbishop Reverend Richard Henning will preside over the funeral Mass. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Fire Commissioner Rodney Marshall are expected to deliver remarks during the service.

Kilduff’s longtime girlfriend, Jess Spruell, along with his two children, Hanna Jane and Mason Kilduff, are also expected to speak.

Funeral services begin at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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