Former Patriots head coach, Hall of Famer Raymond Berry dies at 93

Mass. — Raymond Berry, the former head Patriots coach, has died at 93.

Berry, who led the franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance, died May 25, 2026, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Berry played in the NFL for 13 seasons, all with the Colts, and was a six-time Pro Bowl selection who led the league three times in catches and yards and twice in touchdowns.

He retired in 1967 as the NFL’s all-time leader in receptions (631) and receiving yards (9,275), and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1973.

He took over as head coach of the Patriots midway through the 1984 season.

“Raymond Berry holds a special place in Patriots history,” said Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “He led our franchise to its first Super Bowl appearance following a remarkable playoff run, a milestone that was the greatest achievement in team history at the time.

Berry guided the Patriots to an 11-5 record and a historic postseason run, becoming the first team in NFL history to win three road playoff games on the way to Super Bowl XX.

He left the Patriots in 1989.

Berry is survived by his wife, Sally, three children, and nine grandchildren.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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