FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots fans are waiting for answers about star quarterback Drake Maye and whether he could return to the field this season after suffering a lower-body injury during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Maye left the game after being sacked on the Patriots’ first drive. He walked to the locker room on his own but did not return. The Patriots later described his injury as lower-body.

Maye did not initially fly home with the rest of the team. Instead, he stayed in Germany with trainers to manage swelling before flying back. He is now home, but his status for the remainder of the season remains uncertain.

Multiple reports say Maye suffered a fractured ankle, but the Patriots have not officially confirmed the diagnosis.

The uncertainty is leaving fans uneasy about what the injury could mean for the rest of the season, particularly after backup quarterback Tommy DeVito stepped in for Maye.

Patriots fan Rich Sutherland said the team has limited options.

“I think there’s not much options at this point; the trade deadline’s past, so you got to go with what you got.”

Another fan, Alex Wood, said he is trying to find some reason for optimism but acknowledged the team’s recent struggles.

“They’re coming out of a bye, they’re 5-5, they’re going against one of the worst teams in the league next week, so there’s a chance maybe they can get some momentum, but given the other struggles of the team and the way they’ve been getting blown out of games this year, I can’t say that I’m very optimistic as a fan at this point.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel was asked whether the Patriots would pursue another quarterback and said he didn’t feel it was necessary right now.

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports that the team is expected to explore the QB market during the bye week, from free agents such as Jimmy Garoppolo to potentially adding a QB from another team’s practice squad.

The Patriots have some time to determine their next move, with their next game scheduled for Nov. 29.

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