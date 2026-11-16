Reports: Drake Maye suffered fractured ankle against Lions, stayed behind in Germany for tests

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots could be without quarterback Drake Maye for the rest of the season.

After an initial report of a significant lower-leg injury, ESPN NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have reported that the young QB suffered a fractured ankle when he was tackled on the Patriots’ opening drive against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday morning on WEEI that Maye is still in Germany receiving additional tests on the injury but would be back stateside soon.

“The update that I have is just out of caution, Drake stayed back. He’ll be traveling back here shortly. But just wanted to make sure that everything was good for him to travel back and safely,” Vrabel said on The Greg Hill Show. “The things that go around injuries and just wanted to make sure everything was in line for him to travel, and it seems like he is. He’ll be returning here, I think, shortly.”

Rapoport said Maye and the Patriots will seek additional medical information after returning to the United States.

Maye was initially considered questionable to return but was later ruled out.

After the 35-10 blowout loss to the Lions, Vrabel said it was clear Maye would be unable to return to the game.

“He couldn’t, couldn’t function, couldn’t play, couldn’t run, couldn’t do whatever he needed to do to play quarterback, to protect himself, to execute or function at that level,” Vrabel said.

The Patriots have a bye this week before facing the Chargers in Los Angeles on Nov. 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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