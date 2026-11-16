Judge sets firm June trial date for 2021 murder case amid questions of Michael Proctor involvement

DEDHAM, Mass. — Nearly five years after Shirley Owen was killed, her family and friends are still waiting for their day in court.

Brendon Owen, Shirley’s ex-husband who’s accused of murder, was back before a Norfolk Superior Court judge on Monday

Prosecutors say Owen violated a restraining order Shirley had against him, attacked her mother, and set their Franklin home on fire before Shirley was found dead inside back in December 2021.

In court Monday, both sides worked through the timeline for a case that’s been pending for years, with a trial date set for June.

“It’s a lot. It’s a very ambitious schedule between now and June,” Defense Attorney Joseph Krowski told the judge.

“Well, it’s a 2022 case. That’s going to be a firm date and we’re going to back into other dates,” the judge responded.

Another issue was raised regarding former state trooper Michael Proctor.

“Have you done the Proctor disclosures?” the judge questioned the assistant district attorneys.

“Yes, your honor. We’ve disclosed all the materials for Proctor,” they responded.

Proctor was the lead investigator in the Karen Read case, who was later fired after offensive messages came to light, and District Attorney Elect Djuna Perkins wants to review homicide cases Proctor worked on.

“Regardless of his involvement in the case. However significant or slight, I think there’s going to be an audit from the district attorney’s office, and we’ll see where that goes,” Krowski said.

triaaaaaa“Mr. Owen is going to be absolutely entitled to the results of that audit.”

For Shirley’s friends, they say the wait for justice has been painful, but Monday’s progress offers some hope.

“There is a whole family and friends here looking to see justice and Shirley deserves that. If she was alive, that’s what she would want to happen,” Malkit Hayun said.

Owen had previously pleaded not guilty and remains in custody.

His next hearing is set for Dec. 9, with a trial scheduled for June.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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