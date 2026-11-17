BOSTON — Customers at several major U.S. banks experienced technical problems Monday, the latest in a series of technology disruptions affecting everything from email to air travel.

Customers of Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and U.S. Bank reported issues accessing or using their accounts.

Thousands of Chase customers received an error message when attempting to log into their online accounts.

A Chase spokesperson said a technical bug caused the problem and that it was not a widespread cyberattack. Customers could still access their accounts and money, although some transactions were taking longer than usual to process.

The disruption came after other major technology problems recently affected Outlook users and air travel, leaving millions of people dealing with disruptions.

What happens to your money during a bank outage?

Bankrate analyst Alex Gailey stressed that an online banking outage doesn’t mean customers’ money has disappeared.

“You might not be able to see it in the app right now, but it is a technical issue, and as long as your bank is still FDIC insured or you’re banking with the FDIC-insured bank, your money is still protected,” Gailey said.

Other banks also reported issues that appeared to involve customers trying to send money through Zelle to Chase accounts.

Zelle says it does not hold consumers’ funds.

Experts warn about scams following bank outages

Even after the technical problems are resolved, experts say customers should remain on alert.

Scammers may try to take advantage of confusion surrounding a banking outage by sending fraudulent text messages or other communications claiming there is a problem with a customer’s account.

Consumers should be cautious of unexpected messages containing suspicious links or asking for passwords, account information, verification codes, or other personal information.

Customers concerned about their accounts should access their bank through its official app or website rather than clicking a link sent by text or email.

The major technical issues have been resolved, but companies are examining what caused the disruptions and how to prevent similar problems in the future.

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