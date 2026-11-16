Vrabel: Maye unlikely to play coming out of bye week, QB ‘en route’ back to Foxborough

After suffering an injury during the team’s blowout loss to the Lions that required quarterback Drake Maye to stay behind in Germany for further tests, the Patriots star is “en route” back to New England, but his status for the rest of the season is still up in the air.

While meeting with the media on Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel wouldn’t delve into specifics regarding Maye’s injury without the QB in the building, but did state that he didn’t “anticipate him being available coming out of the bye.”

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel declined to comment on the extent of QB Drake Maye’s injury as he is en route back to New England.



Vrabel says he wouldn’t imagine Maye being available when they come out of the bye week.#Patriots #NEPats @boston25 pic.twitter.com/QRCZS9jsMf — Lauren Walsh (@lauwalsh10) November 16, 2026

After an initial report of a significant lower-leg injury, ESPN NFL Insiders Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter have reported that the young QB suffered a fractured ankle when he was tackled on the Patriots’ opening drive.

Maye stayed in Germany and did not travel back with the team following its loss to Detroit on Sunday for what coach Mike Vrabel said was a decision made “out of caution.”

Maye injured his ankle on a sack by Aidan Hutchinson in the first quarter of the Patriots’ 35-10 loss and didn’t return. Vrabel said after the game that Maye would get tests done once home to determine the severity of the injury.

Backup quarterback Tommy DeVito completed 12 of 24 for 81 yards with one interception and a fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Lan Larison for New England after replacing Maye.

The Patriots managed just 151 total yards on the day, a season low. The only other quarterback on the roster is Behren Morton, who is on the practice squad.

Vrabel noted Monday that he did not anticipate the team adding another QB at this time.

“Tommy and Behren have been in our system, been working,” Vrabel said.

Losers of two straight games and three of their last four, New England has a bye this week and won’t play again until Nov. 29 when it visits the Los Angeles Chargers.

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