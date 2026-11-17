The Federal Emergency Management Agency will be conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System.

The test is scheduled for today around 2:20 p.m. ET.

The alert system will go off for about a minute across radio, broadcast, cable, and satellite television providers, but it is said the test will not be sent to phones, CNN reported.

Federal law requires that the Emergency Alert System be tested, and the day has been on the calendar for months, since September, but CNN noted that the timing may be unfortunate, citing the recent tech issues plaguing the country.

The law says that a test of the EAS is required at least once every three years. The last time it happened was October 2023 when the signal was also sent to cell phones.

FEMA acknowledges the coincidence, saying that “We’ve heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow’s EAS test,” adding, “No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET.”

We’ve heard a lot of rumors about tomorrow’s EAS test. 📺📻 Let’s clear things up. It lasts 1 minute, and no action is required. No blackouts, no secret emergencies. Just our legally mandated, routine test on TV and radio at approximately 2:20 PM ET: https://t.co/WGD7xCuRDB pic.twitter.com/HEErLQVKga — FEMA (@fema) November 16, 2026

As in tests past, people will hear a series of alert tones with the message, “This is a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. This is only a test. No action is required by the public,” CNN reported.

If an actual emergency were to happen during the test, it may be postponed. The backup date is Dec. 3.

Click here for the public notice from the Federal Communications Commission.

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