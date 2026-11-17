FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Patriots fans are facing an uncertain stretch after quarterback Drake Maye left the game in Munich just five minutes into the first quarter.

League sources reported that Maye broke his ankle on the opening drive and could miss the remaining seven games.

Monday, head coach Mike Vrabel did not offer specifics but said fans should not expect Maye under center for at least two weeks.

The injury’s left fans worried about where the rest of the season goes.

“I definitely feared the worst,” fan Alex Wood said. “I think [Maye] was the offense and they’ve been struggling lately and I think it’s going to be a tough go of it.”

Another fan in Foxboro Monday, Rich Sutherland, said the “season could be in deep trouble.”

For now, backup Tommy DeVito is next up at quarterback.

Vrabel Monday said he didn’t anticipate picking up another QB.

Sutherland added that he and other Patriots fans needed to, “ride with Tommy and see what he can do.”

He continued, “I think there’s not much options at this point. The trade deadline’s past, so you got to go with what you got and there’s not many retired guys out there that want to come back. I don’t think Brady’s coming back this year.”

Maye is now back in New England as the Patriots use their bye week to get healthy. Their loss to the Lions pushed them out of the AFC playoff picture.

The Patriots are set to face the Los Angeles Chargers on November 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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