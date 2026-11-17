STERLING, Mass. — One person was killed in a crash on I-190 in Sterling late Monday night.

According to the Sterling Fire Department, firefighters were called to I-190 northbound near Exit 14 around 11:52 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews found two vehicles involved in a crash, with one vehicle on fire in the median between the northbound and southbound lanes.

Crews from Engine 5 and Ladder 1 extinguished the fire.

One person suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The occupant of the second vehicle was not injured.

The Sterling Fire Department remained at the scene until about 4 a.m.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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