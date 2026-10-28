Adam Sandler spotted at New Hampshire Walmart

A trip to Walmart turned into a memorable celebrity encounter for one shopper Tuesday night.

Andrew Watt says he spotted actor and comedian Adam Sandler at a Walmart in Manchester, NH.

According to Watt, Sandler appeared to go unnoticed until Watt and his son spotted him. Watt said Sandler called his son over and took the time to meet them even as he was walking toward the register.

“He still made time for the fans,” Watt wrote on Facebook, adding, “Not many like him; he’s truly the best.”

Sandler has ties to New Hampshire and grew up in Manchester.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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