Mass. Ballot Question 4 explained: Voters to decide whether to allow Election Day registration

Massachusetts voters will decide in November whether eligible residents can register to vote or update their voter registration address at the polls on Election Day.

Question 4 is one of nine referendum questions appearing on the Massachusetts ballot this election year. If approved, the measure would establish Election Day voter registration in the state.

Currently, Massachusetts voters must register at least 10 days before an election. This year, that deadline is Oct. 24.

Twenty-four states currently have some form of Election Day voter registration.

Supporters of Question 4 argue that allowing people to register at the polls could increase voter participation, particularly among younger residents and people who have recently moved.

John Clavarius, a political scientist at UMass Lowell, said the issue could matter in Massachusetts because the state primary falls close to the traditional Sept. 1 moving date in Greater Boston.

Clavarius said research on similar reforms has shown increased voter turnout among young people and recent movers.

That could be especially relevant in Massachusetts, he said, where many residents change addresses around the same time voters head to the polls for state primary elections.

Opponents of same-day registration have raised concerns that it could make verifying voter eligibility more difficult and potentially create opportunities for voter fraud or double voting.

Clavarius said available data shows double voting is extremely rare.

“The behavior of double voting is extremely rare,” Clavarius said.

He pointed to a Justice Department review that he said identified about 300 cases of double voting nationwide in the 2024 presidential election, when more than 100 million Americans cast ballots.

“What I think is important to understand is that voter fraud is not invisible and not mythical, but it is extremely, extremely rare,” Clavarius said.

He said Massachusetts could see roughly a 3% increase in voter turnout if the measure is approved.

What does a YES vote on Question 4 mean?

A YES vote would allow eligible citizens to register to vote or update their voter registration address at their polling place on Election Day.

What does a NO vote on Question 4 mean?

A NO vote would make no change to Massachusetts voter registration laws.

Boston 25 News will keep breaking down the ballot questions and candidates ahead of Election Day to help voters understand the choices on their ballots.

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