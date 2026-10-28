Wareham police officer arrested on rape, domestic assault charges

WAREHAM, Mass. — A Wareham police officer is being held on allegations that he repeatedly held a gun to his girlfriend’s head and sexually assaulted her during their six-year, on-and-off relationship.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Ryan Gomes of Wareham was arrested last week on 15 counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, one count of strangulation or suffocation, one count of assault and battery on a family or household member, and two counts of rape.

Gomes’ ex-girlfriend told police in June that one of Gomes’ friends had sexually assaulted her and that Gomes and the friend “worked together” and had a pill press. She told investigators she was afraid to report the alleged violence by Gomes’ friend because she was in a relationship with a Wareham police officer, whom she also accused of abusing her.

She alleged Gomes drank heavily and physically and sexually assaulted her numerous times.

The allegations prompted an investigation, and Gomes was placed on administrative leave. The Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit later took over the investigation.

Victim details alleged abuse

Gomes’ ex-girlfriend told investigators she met him in 2019 when he responded to an incident at her home involving her son. She said Gomes later contacted her through Facebook Messenger for about a year before she responded.

Their relationship was described to investigators as “toxic,” and she said Gomes was both “verbally and physically abusive.”

She told investigators that on one occasion in November or December of either 2021 or 2022, she was invited to Gomes’ home to watch a football game. She alleged Gomes made her an alcoholic drink, after which she became very tired and tried to sleep in his room.

She said she awoke to Gomes grabbing her by the hair and dragging her out of the bedroom and down the stairs while saying, “you had sex with my friend.”

She told investigators she was fully clothed at the time and ran back to get her keys. She alleged Gomes then began choking and hitting her.

The woman could not confirm to investigators whether she had sexual intercourse with either Gomes or his friend but recalled having significant bruising on her arms, legs and buttocks.

She also alleged Gomes sexually assaulted her after the two went to see a movie in Dartmouth. Before the movie, she said Gomes made her a drink that she did not see him prepare and that she later felt heavily intoxicated.

Gomes’ ex-girlfriend also alleged that he pointed the laser of his gun at her while intoxicated during an argument and that she could see the red dot on her chest. She also accused him of chasing her around the house with his gun multiple times and strangling her in late 2025 to the point that she could see “floaties.”

In 2025, Gomes was honored during an event for his “heroic actions” in 2024 during the Marriott Towne Place Suites shooting incident, in which a male suspect fired three rounds at responding officers in Hyannis.

“In the face of immediate and personal danger, these officers acted without hesitation, demonstrating exceptional courage, professionalism, and dedication in the apprehension of an armed suspect,” Wareham police said.

“Their actions exemplify the highest standards of law enforcement service and reflect great credit upon themselves, our department and our community.”

Gomes has since been suspended by the POST Commission. He’s due back in court Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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