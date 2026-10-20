Mass. Ballot Question 6 explained: Voters to decide on new nature conservation fund

Massachusetts voters will decide in November whether to create a new fund to support statewide nature conservation efforts.

Question 6 is one of nine referendum questions appearing on the Massachusetts ballot this year.

If approved, the measure would establish the Nature for All Fund and fund it with a portion of state tax revenue from the sale and use of sporting goods, recreational vehicles, and golf courses.

Under the proposal, 50% of that tax revenue would be directed into the fund. Beginning July 1, 2028, that amount would increase to 100%.

A 15-person committee would oversee how the money is spent.

More than 100 conservation groups and businesses have endorsed the proposal.

John Clavarius, an associate professor of political science at UMass Lowell, said the plan could provide additional money for conservation efforts, but he also sees potential challenges with relying on a revenue stream tied to discretionary consumer spending.

“In this case, the risk is that preservation efforts would be underfunded because they’d be solely dependent on this single sales tax for their funding,” Clavarius said.

Clavarius noted that sales tax revenue can be more volatile, especially when consumers worry about the economy.

If consumer confidence drops, people may be less likely to purchase sporting goods, ATVs or snowmobiles, or spend money on activities such as golf.

That could create uncertainty for long-term conservation projects that depend on the fund, Clavarius said. He contrasted that with preservation efforts funded through revenue streams such as income taxes that flow into the state’s general fund.

What does a YES vote on Question 6 mean?

A YES vote supports creating the Nature for All Fund.

What does a NO vote on Question 6 mean?

A NO vote opposes creating the Nature for All Fund.

Boston 25 News will continue breaking down the ballot questions ahead of Election Day to help Massachusetts voters understand the choices they will see on their ballots.

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