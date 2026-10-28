Wanted New Hampshire fugitive captured after shelter-in-place, extensive search

SALEM, N.H. — A wanted fugitive who prompted an extensive police search and shelter-in-place order in Salem, New Hampshire, is now in police custody.

Police searched for Daquhan Cromer, who has been on the run for a year, after he was spotted Tuesday night near Millville and Taylor streets in Salem. In a Wednesday afternoon update, authorities confirmed he was in custody.

Cromer had been on the run for about a year after he took from a transitional work facility, Boston 25 News has learned.

During the search, police issued a shelter-in-place order for the area as officers and other law enforcement partners worked to locate him.

Cromer was wanted on an escape warrant from New Hampshire State Prison and in connection with multiple felonies in Salem, according to police.

DAQUHAN CROMER Daquhan Cromer, the wanted fugitive who prompted an extensive police search and shelter-in-place order in Salem, New Hampshire, is now in police custody.

Authorities had also warned that he was considered armed and dangerous.

Following an extensive overnight search and investigation, the Salem Police Department determined Cromer was no longer in the immediate search area and lifted the shelter-in-place order.

At the time, police said no ongoing threat to the public in that area was connected to the incident, but the search continued.

Authorities did not immediately provide additional details on where and how Cromer was captured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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