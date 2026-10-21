Mass. Ballot Question 3 explained: Voters to choose between party primaries and all-party system

Massachusetts voters will decide in November whether to make a major change to the way candidates are chosen in state primary elections.

Question 3 is one of nine referendum questions appearing on the Massachusetts ballot this year.

If approved, the measure would eliminate separate political party primaries for state elections and replace them with one all-party primary.

Under the proposal, Democrats, Republicans, independents and other candidates would appear on the same primary ballot, and voters could vote for any candidate.

The two candidates who receive the most votes would advance to the general election, regardless of their political party. That means two candidates from the same party could face each other in November. Massachusetts Question 3 voter guide

Dr. Erin O’Brien, a political science professor at UMass Boston, said the proposal would reduce the role party labels play in determining which candidates advance to the general election.

“It eliminates the heavy control of party label when it comes to primary voting,” O’Brien said.

Supporters argue the change could create more competitive elections and give more voters a meaningful say in which candidates advance.

Opponents argue the system could instead reduce voters’ choices in November and diminish the role political parties traditionally play in selecting candidates.

O’Brien noted that support and opposition to Question 3 do not fall neatly along party lines.

“It’s not Democrats on one side and Republicans on another on this,” O’Brien said.

The proposed system would not apply to presidential elections or municipal elections.

If approved, the new primary system would take effect beginning in 2028. Massachusetts Question 3: All-party primaries

What does a YES vote on Question 3 mean?

A YES vote would eliminate separate party primaries for state elections and create a single all-party primary, with the top two candidates advancing to the general election. Massachusetts Question 3 voter guide

What does a NO vote on Question 3 mean?

A NO vote would keep Massachusetts’ current primary election laws unchanged. Massachusetts Question 3 voter guide

Boston 25 News will continue breaking down the ballot questions ahead of Election Day to help Massachusetts voters understand the choices they will see on their ballots.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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