Boston mother says daughter injured on school bus after months of ignored complaints

BOSTON — A Roxbury parent claims repeated complaints about a school bus driver went unanswered, until what she calls a “dangerous” incident sent her daughter to urgent care.

Rebecca Ostapchuk said she’s had concerns about her daughter’s school bus driver for months, claiming her 1st grader at Mason elementary started coming home telling stories of the driver yelling at students and break checking when they get too loud.

“That first incident was on Halloween and they were all excited to come home and go trick-or-treating and the driver pulled over and told them if they didn’t quiet down, they were going to call the police on them,” Ostapchuk said. “That terrifies me. They’re not doing anything wrong. Its kids being kids.”

Ostapchuk added that she’s not the only concerned parent.

“I’ve had one parent who has complained to me. She told me that it’s been happening and she’s been calling since October as well. The principal has also told me that several parents have been calling, and they even started calling in September,” Ostapchuk said.

Since October, Ostapchuk said she’s been calling the district’s transportation department 2-3 times a month, but said she never received the follow up she’s been hoping for.

“I want change, some answers, a different bus driver, something to change,” Ostapchuk said.

Then, last Thursday, Ostapchuk said things escalated.

“My daughter came off the bus in tears, running across the street that her knee hurt, and she hit her head as well,” Ostapchuk remembered.

According to Ostapchuk, a sudden stop threw her 7-year-old forward into the seat in front of her. She said her daughter’s knee was injured, swelling up significantly.

“I don’t feel safe sending my kid on the bus. They can’t get them from school to the house which is only a few miles away in one piece!” Ostapchuk said.

An urgent care visit confirmed nothing was broken, but Ostapchuk said doctors told her the swelling was consistent with the impact.

Now, after months of her calls going unanswered, and a set of x-rays, Ostapchuk says something needs to be done.

“I want change. I want answers. I want to know that somethings going to be done and this isn’t going to happen to my daughter again or another child,” Ostapchuk said.

Boston25 reached out to the BPS’ bus vendor, Transdev, for comment but never heard back.

A Boston Public Schools spokesperson provided the following statement:

“Boston Public Schools takes all student safety concerns seriously and our students’ well-being is always our highest priority. Any time we receive a report of a student safety concern, it is promptly and fully investigated using all tools and technology available. Any misconduct will be addressed in accordance with established protocols.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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