21-year-old Lowell man accused of critically wounding stepfather after argument over drinking

LOWELL, Mass. — A 21-year-old Lowell man is charged with critically wounding his stepfather following an alleged argument over the victim’s “drinking of alcohol”.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon in the family’s third-floor apartment on Walker Street in Lowell.

Devon Sovann was taken into custody after a brief manhunt on a list of charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, and carrying a firearm without a license.

Sovann was arraigned in Lowell District Court on Wednesday.

Prosecutors portrayed a tumultuous relationship between Sovann and his stepdad and rising tensions leading up to the shooting.

“The defendant and the alleged victim have been arguing in recent months, actually in recent years, and yesterday was no exception,” said the prosecutor in court. “The two were arguing in the kitchen in the early afternoon over the alleged victim’s drinking of alcohol.”

Investigators said Sovann shot his stepfather three times and alleged two of those shots were fired while the 44-year-old was trying to run away.

A police report said the suspect’s brother told detectives that Sovann warned their stepfather that “something is going to happen soon or later”.

The gunfire follows several deadly cases of domestic family violence in Massachusetts homes in recent days.

64-year-old James Marsh is accused of shooting and killing his wife in their Leominster home the day after Christmas.

26-year-old Anthony Nunez-Romano was arrested in Methuen on Monday for the murder of his mother, a Spanish teacher at Lawrence High School.

“Oftentimes in these times of year, usual routines can be disrupted. Folks are more likely to be out of school or work. Patterns are different,” said Hema Sarang-Sieminski, Executive Director of Jane Doe Inc.

Sarang-Sieminski said there can statistically be an increase in incidents of domestic violence during the holiday season due to multiple factors.

“It’s not that holidays cause abuse, but often there are a number of factors in the lives of victims, families, and survivors that can escalate some of the risk factors,” she said. “Some of the protective factors that might be in place, where a survivor can get help, might not be in place during these moments.”

The stepfather shot in the latest local case of domestic family violence remains in critical condition.

Sovann is being held without bail and is due back in court on Tuesday for a dangerousness hearing.

If you are concerned for yourself or a loved one, the number to Massachusetts’ statewide toll-free domestic violence hotline is (877) 785-2020.

Domestic violence advocates said if you’re concerned about a family member, the most helpful thing you can do is listen without judgment and pass along resources.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

