Suspect arrested following shooting in Lowell

LOWELL, MASS. — A shooting investigation is currently underway in Lowell, and police have made an arrest.

The incident happened last night on Walker Street; however, Lowell Police have not said if anyone was hurt.

An arrest has been made, and preliminary information suggests the shooting was an isolated incident.

The suspect will be arraigned this morning in Lowell District Court.

Boston 25 is awaiting more details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

