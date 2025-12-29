Man killed wife during post-Christmas altercation at Leominster home, prosecutor alleges

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A 64-year-old Leominster man is facing serious charges after police say he shot and killed his wife inside their Union Street home the day after Christmas.

James Marsh was arraigned Monday in Leominster District Court, charged with assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious bodily injury for the death of his wife, 62-year-old Ann Marsh, and assault with a dangerous weapon for allegedly pointing a gun at responding officers. Not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf.

According to court documents, a 911 hang-up call from the home prompted police to respond Friday afternoon. Officers say they found Marsh sitting on a couch next to another person covered with a blanket and not moving — later identified as Ann Marsh.

Prosecutors say Marsh was pointing a gun at officers, sparking a tense multi-hour standoff before he surrendered.

When officers re-entered the home, they discovered Ann Marsh’s body on the couch. Prosecutors offered few details about what led to the shooting, saying only that Marsh killed his wife during an altercation.

Neighbors described Ann Marsh as a “very nice woman” who worked for 23 years at Gariepy Furniture in Leominster.

“I don’t know what the heck happened,” said neighbor Michael Senneville. “I never saw any trouble over there.”

State Police continue to investigate, going door-to-door for evidence. Marsh is being held without bail and is scheduled for a dangerousness hearing on Friday.

