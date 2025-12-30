Outburst of emotion as Methuen man accused of murdering his mother faces a judge

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A 26-year-old Methuen man was arraigned Tuesday in Lawrence District Court, charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of his mother inside their home.

Anthony Nunez-Romano pleaded not guilty to all charges, including weapons-related offenses, and was ordered held without bail.

Prosecutors say a family member requested a wellness check at their Lyndale Avenue home on Monday afternoon. When police arrived, Nunez-Romano told officers his mother had been shot in the back after a bullet came through a window.

Inside the home, officers found 55-year-old Dominga Romano in a second-floor bedroom. Her face was wrapped in paper towels, and her body was covered with a comforter.

“Upon moving the comforter, officers immediately observed signs consistent with rigor mortis. They noted her body was cold to the touch,” Prosecutor Paige Timko told the court.

A family member told investigators they last heard from Romano around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Police say Romano suffered gunshot wounds to her right hip and neck.

Investigators found three bullet holes on the first floor, spent 9mm shell casings, and a 9mm Glock pistol hidden in a kitchen drawer.

Neighbors described Romano as a longtime Spanish teacher at Lawrence High School. A Lawrence Public Schools safety officer told Boston 25 News he saw her just before the holiday break.

“How can it happen to a good woman like that? She was always humble,” he said.

In a statement, Lawrence Public Schools said, “We can confirm that the individual involved was employed by the Lawrence Public Schools. However, as the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the City of Methuen, any additional information regarding the circumstances of the matter must be provided by Methuen authorities.”

Court documents indicate family members told police Nunez-Romano had a history of mental illness and that Romano was sometimes afraid of her son.

Emotions ran high during Tuesday’s arraignment.

A family member had to be restrained and was briefly taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs before being released.

Nunez-Romano is scheduled to return to court in February.

An investigation is ongoing.

