2026 World Cup today: Watch superstars Messi, Mbappé, Haaland play in matches on Boston 25

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The defending World Cup champions are back in action on Monday, looking to secure a spot in the 2026 tournament’s knockout rounds during another packed day of matches being broadcast on Boston 25 News.

Argentina and Lionel Messi take the spotlight as they face Austria at 1 p.m., with a chance to lock up a place in the Round of 32.

Coverage begins at noon with FIFA World Cup Live on Boston 25, followed by World Cup Today leading into the afternoon slate.

Later in the day, France and Kylian Mbappé take on Iraq at 5 p.m., before Norway and Erling Haaland square off with Senegal to close out the action with an 8 p.m. kickoff.

The fourth World Cup match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough is Tuesday at 4 p.m., when England takes on Ghana.

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