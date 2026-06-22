‘Where you going?’: FAA investigating close call between jets at Boston’s Logan Airport

BOSTON — The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a close call between two commercial planes at Logan Airport over the weekend.

According to officials, the incident occurred Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m., when a Delta Air Lines flight from Dallas was coming in for landing as an American Airlines plane heading to Charlotte was preparing to take off on an intersecting runway.

A Flightradar24 animation of the moment shows just how close the two aircraft came. One aviation expert told The Associated Press the planes were likely only about 300 feet apart.

Air traffic control audio captured the tense moments as the situation unfolded.

Delta Air Lines pilot: “Delta 3 uhhh.... 2351 going around because of American.”

Logan tower: “American 3161, where you going?

American Airlines pilot: “You cleared us for takeoff 3161.”

Logan tower: “Delta 2351, turn right heading 360, maintain 3,000.”

The Delta flight performed what’s known as a “go around,” aborting its landing and circling back before safely returning to the runway.

There were 135 passengers and crew members on board. No injuries were reported.

The close call is similar to a 2023 incident at Logan Airport, in which a private Learjet crossed a runway in front of a landing JetBlue plane. No one was hurt in that case either.

A hearing is already scheduled for Tuesday to address the rise in close calls at airports across the country, and this latest incident is expected to be part of that discussion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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