Germany to play at Boston Stadium in Round of 32 in the World Cup

BOSTON — Team Germany has secured their top spot in group E and a trip to Foxborough after they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 yesterday, and Ecuador ended the match with a tie against Curaçao 0-0.

The Round of 32 match will take place happen on Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Germany will play a third-place team from Group A, B, C, D or F.

A draw or close loss against Brazil could bring Scotland back to Boston Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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