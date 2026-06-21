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Germany to play at Boston Stadium in Round of 32 in the World Cup

By Boston25News.com Staff
Ivory Coast Germany WCup Soccer Germany's Deniz Undav (26) is mobbed by teammates after scoring their second goal during the World Cup Group E soccer match between Germany and Ivory Coast in Toronto, Saturday, June 20, 2026. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) (Frank Gunn/Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press vi)
By Boston25News.com Staff

BOSTON — Team Germany has secured their top spot in group E and a trip to Foxborough after they beat Ivory Coast 2-1 yesterday, and Ecuador ended the match with a tie against Curaçao 0-0.

The Round of 32 match will take place happen on Monday, June 29 at 4:30 p.m.

Germany will play a third-place team from Group A, B, C, D or F.

A draw or close loss against Brazil could bring Scotland back to Boston Stadium.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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