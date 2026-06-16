France striker Kylian Mbappé scores his 13th World Cup goal, breaking a tie with Pelé

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Kylian Mbappé scored his 13th World Cup goal on Tuesday, one more than Pelé, to move the France forward into a tie for the fourth most in tournament history.

Mbappé scored in the 66th minute of France’s World Cup opener against Senegal after having several good scoring chances denied earlier, including in the second half, by goalkeeper Édouard Mendy. His 57th goal for the national team also equals Olivier Giroud's French record.

Playing in his third World Cup, the 27-year-old Mbappé matched Argentina's Lionel Messi and France's Just Fontaine. Mbappé is a goal away from tying Germany's Gerd Müller and two behind Brazil's Ronaldo. Germany’s Miroslav Klose has the record with 16 World Cup goals.

Mbappé helped France win the World Cup in 2018 and reach the final in 2022, when he was awarded the Silver Ball as the second-best player. Joined up front by Désiré Doué and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé, France went in as the co-favorite along with Spain.

The goal came after Mbappé had little trouble finding room between Senegal defenders several times in the first 14 or so minutes. He was sloppy with the ball for much of the rest of the first half before he and his teammates started to mesh.

Mbappé scored 25 goals this past season with Real Madrid.

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