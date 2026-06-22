BOSTON — The victim of Saturday’s fatal crash in Boston’s Mattapan neighborhood has been identified by family members as Binty Janneh.

One family member told Boston 25 News that Janneh was from Sierra Leone.

Victim of Saturday’s deadly crash in Mattapan identified by family, suspect to appear in court

Surveillance video obtained by Boston 25 News shows Janneh stepping off an MBTA bus, crossing the street, and walking down the sidewalk along Blue Hill Avenue.

Just moments later, a vehicle can be seen barreling down the sidewalk toward her.

The footage was paused before impact, but police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police arrived at a chaotic scene on Blue Hill Ave. Saturday afternoon, where they initially responded for a reported carjacking.

According to police, the suspect crashed his own car before going to a nearby car wash, pulling a woman out of her vehicle, and driving away.

A new video obtained by Boston 25 News shows the stolen vehicle driving erratically out of the car wash parking lot after people appear to try to stop the suspect, who has been identified by police as 37-year-old Ibraim Matos.

Matos drove the stolen vehicle down Blue Hill Ave. at a high rate of speed in the wrong direction, according to police.

Matos then allegedly drove onto the sidewalk and hit Janneh before crashing into another vehicle and an MBTA bus about a block away.

Several witnesses intervened and told Boston 25 News that the crash was traumatic to see.

Police also said that witnesses pulled Matos out of the vehicle and restrained him until officers arrived on scene.

“We are devastated by the senseless act of violence on Blue Hill Avenue that took a woman’s life, left others injured, and has shaken the Mattapan community and our city. Our hearts are with the victim’s family, friends, and loved ones, as well as everyone impacted by this terrible tragedy,” said Mayor Michelle Wu.

“We’re grateful to our first responders and public health and safety agencies for their swift and professional response. This incident is actively being investigated by the Boston Police Department. In the meantime, services and resources are available for those impacted and for the broader Mattapan community.”

Matos will be arraigned today in Dorchester District Court on charges of murder, carjacking, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in personal injury.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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