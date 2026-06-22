Man accused of recording under girl’s skirt during concert at Xfinity Center in Mansfield

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A man was arrested after police say he used his phone to record under a girl’s skirt while attending a concert at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield on Friday.

Brandon Cora, 27, of Middleborough, is facing a charge of photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child, according to the Mansfield Police Department.

Officers working at the outdoor amphitheater were notified by venue security that a man had been reported to be recording beneath a 13-year-old girl’s skirt, police said.

Mansfield Police Chief Ronald Sellon credited an alert witness for reporting Cora’s alleged actions.

“I want to commend the witness who promptly reported what she observed, as well as the victim’s family and the on-site security personnel who took action and immediately notified police,” Sellon said in a statement. “Their response allowed officers to quickly intervene, secure evidence, and begin a thorough investigation into these serious allegations. We take incidents like this extremely seriously and will always work to protect our children from abuse and exploitation. This kind of invasive and disturbing behavior has no place in our society.”

Cora was taken into custody following an investigation and booked at the Mansfield Police Department. He is slated to face a judge in Attleboro District Court on Monday.

The Black Crowes were performing as part of their “Southern Hospitality Tour” on Friday night.

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