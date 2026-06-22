Nestle executive named new CEO of Mass.-based Ocean Spray

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — Ocean Spray, the agricultural cooperative behind one of Massachusetts’ most recognizable brands, has named Abigail Buckwalter as its new president and chief executive officer.

The company, which is owned by roughly 700 family farmers, announced the leadership change on Monday. Buckwalter brings two decades of experience across global consumer-packaged goods and healthcare companies.

Most recently, Buckwalter served as CEO of Nestlé Health Science U.S., where she led a workforce of more than 6,000 employees and oversaw a multi-billion-dollar portfolio of consumer and healthcare brands.

Ocean Spray’s board chairman, Peter P. Dhillon, called Buckwalter a “transformational leader” with the experience needed to guide the cooperative into its next chapter.

“While her track record of operational excellence and innovation is impressive, what truly set her apart is how she thinks about and enacts people-first leadership every day,” Dhillon said in a statement. “That combination of global vision and human-centered approach is exactly what’s needed to lead Ocean Spray into its second century of business.”

Buckwalter spent 15 years at Nestlé Health Science and held leadership roles across Europe, Oceania, and North America. During her tenure, she led strategic business reviews, helped turn around underperforming divisions, and worked to expand product innovation and market share.

In a statement, Buckwalter said she sees a significant opportunity for Ocean Spray as consumer preferences continue to evolve.

“Our industry finds itself at an incredibly dynamic tipping point in consumer behavior and buying habits,” she said. “I believe Ocean Spray, with its iconic brand and global platform, is uniquely positioned to deliver against those expectations around taste and health benefits.”

She added that her focus will be on combining consumer-driven innovation with strong operational performance.

Ocean Spray, founded in 1930, is best known for its cranberry juices.

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